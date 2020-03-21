Completing a half marathon or 10k is not a typical requirement for most college students. But as part of its holistic training approach that focuses on building leaders of character, Highlands College hosts these annual races for all students and is inviting the public to join them for the first time. Highlands College, a biblical higher education institution located in Birmingham, announced the date of their annual half marathon and 10k races. The races, taking place on Saturday, March 21, will be coursed around the Homewood community, beginning and ending at the Samford University track.

To register for the 2020 Highlands College Half Marathon and 10k races, visit highlandscollege.com/race.

