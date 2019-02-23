Highlands students and families will gather to participate in group community service projects including: making comfort bags for homeless children, potting plants and making cards for homebound seniors, packing weekend meals for food-insecure schoolchildren, and more. These projects will benefit the local organizations of Firehouse Shelter, Episcopal Place, Backpack Buddies, First Light. Join us for a day of fun and service!
Highlands School Community Service Day “Highlands Helps”
Highlands School 4901 Old Leeds Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Highlands School 4901 Old Leeds Road, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
Charity & Fundraisers
