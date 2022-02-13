Highlands School Open House

Do you have a student entering 4k through 8th grade next year? On Sunday, February 13th the Highlands campus will be open from 1PM - 3PM to any local families who are interested in touring the facilities, meeting our faculty, and learning more about the Highlands early childhood - 8th grade experience. You'll interact with other parents and meet a few 8th grade student ambassadors. While classes will not be in session, visitors will have a direct audience with the teachers. FACE MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES.