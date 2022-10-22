Highlands School Storytime

On Saturday, October 22nd at 9AM, Highlands School is hosting a play date for ages three, four, and five. Parents and children are invited to join us for Storytime and crafts with our School Librarian at our campus. Then, visit a 4K or Kindergarten classroom to meet a teacher, play at centers, and enjoy a snack. Email admissions@highlandsschool.org to RSVP. We hope to see you there!