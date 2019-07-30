The History of Art: The Renaissance - 14 to 17th Centuries

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "The History of Art: The Renaissance - 14 to 17th Centuries;" 1:30-3 PM June 30th Painting, August 6th Sculpture, and August 13th Architecture. Instructor: Shannon Flynt, Assistant Professor of Classics, Samford University.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History
