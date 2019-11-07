OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "The History of Theater Through the Ages: Classical Greek Theater;" Thursdays, November 7 and 21st from 1:30-3 PM.

Instructor: Ward Haarbauer, founder, Department of Theatre, UAB; teacher and director more than 50 years

A discussion of the great Greek theater based on materials available to modern scholars, including the buildings, performance conventions, costumes, scenery, and scripts, emphasizing the inevitable need to draw conclusions from incomplete resources and drastic differences between the Greeks’ culture and our own. This course begins a series on the history of theater, including Medieval, Renaissance, and Japanese, to follow in future semesters.