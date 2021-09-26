HOGA at Red Mountain Park

Sundays, 9:30-11 am. Meet at welcome station. HOGA began in 2017 as Hiking & Yoga but quickly evolved into a more mindful outdoor experience. Join us at Red Mountain Park on Sunday mornings for a slow saunter and yoga class designed to keep you mindfully connected in the moment. Each week will be taught by a different instructor and will be themed and seasonally appropriate. No prior yoga experience is necessary but participants students can expect to walk at least 1 to 2 miles. Please bring your own yoga mat. Preregister as spots are limited.