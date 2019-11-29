Holiday Art Crawl at The Village

Brookwood Village 780 Brookwood Village, Mountain Brook, Alabama 25209

Brookwood Village will partner with Birmingham Art Crawl in hosting Holiday Art Crawl at The Village, an event featuring dozens of local artist pop-ups throughout the holiday season. Visitors can browse local art while shopping for other hand-crafted gift items at Brookwood Village.

