Holiday Cooking Challenge!
O’Neal Library 50 Oak Street , Mountain Brook, Alabama 35213
The holidays are just around the corner. Join us on Zoom for a cooking challenge that will wow your family dinners! Registration is required to participate.
This program is for teens in grades 7-12. Got questions? Send an email to teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@eolib.org.
You will need to prepare the following ingredients and materials for the Holiday Cooking Challenge:
- 2 medium sweet potatoes (about 2 cups once mashed)
- Whole milk ricotta
- 1 large egg
- All-purpose flour
- Salt
- Bowl to mix in
- Counter space
- Fork
- Pot
- Stove Oven to bake potatoes
- Optional:
- Fresh or dried herbs, i.e. rosemary or thyme.
- Butter or olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Cream
- Cheese(s), i.e. Parmesan
