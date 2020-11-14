The holidays are just around the corner. Join us on Zoom for a cooking challenge that will wow your family dinners! Registration is required to participate.

This program is for teens in grades 7-12. Got questions? Send an email to teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@eolib.org.

You will need to prepare the following ingredients and materials for the Holiday Cooking Challenge:

2 medium sweet potatoes (about 2 cups once mashed)

Whole milk ricotta

1 large egg

All-purpose flour

Salt

Bowl to mix in

Counter space

Fork

Pot

Stove Oven to bake potatoes

Optional: