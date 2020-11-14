Holiday Cooking Challenge!

The holidays are just around the corner. Join us on Zoom for a cooking challenge that will wow your family dinners! Registration is required to participate. 

This program is for teens in grades 7-12. Got questions? Send an email to teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@eolib.org

You will need to prepare the following ingredients and materials for the Holiday Cooking Challenge: 

  • 2 medium sweet potatoes (about 2 cups once mashed)
  • Whole milk ricotta
  • 1 large egg
  • All-purpose flour
  • Salt
  • Bowl to mix in
  • Counter space
  • Fork
  • Pot
  • Stove Oven to bake potatoes
  • Optional:
  • Fresh or dried herbs, i.e. rosemary or thyme.
  • Butter or olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • Cream
  • Cheese(s), i.e. Parmesan 

