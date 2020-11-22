Family holiday event in Birmingham, AL that includes a drive-in Christmas movie 'Elf' plus Santa on stage meeting families.

Birmingham Mom Collective, the go-to influential resource for parents in and around Birmingham, Alabama, is thrilled to announce our largest family event ever {that is socially distanced}— Holiday Drive-In with Santa presented by Birmingham Mom Collective and Shipt! This event will be held at the Grand River Drive-In on Sunday, November 22 and will feature the movie 'Elf' starting at 7 pm. Santa will also be in attendance on a stage near the snack shack. Families can talk to Santa and take a professional photo with him (from a 6 feet distance) starting at 6 pm. Read more about the details of this event in our Invitation Blog Post.

This event will feature swag bags provided by Shipt for each car that includes a $10 meal voucher provided by UAB Callahan Eye Hospital, an opportunity to meet and take a photo with Santa, and a chance for families to meet with local businesses.

These tickets won't last long!

Due to the nature of the event, tickets will be *extremely limited* and available on a first come, first served basis only. Historically we have sold out of tickets, so we encourage you to save the date now and make arrangements with friends so that you do not miss out once ticket sales open in Eventbrite starting on Wednesday, October 21 at 8 pm for Early Bird tickets ($25 per car) and Monday, October 26 at 8 pm for all tickets ($30 per car).

Tickets include:

Entry for one car (doesn't matter how many adults and children are in the car; the price is for one car full of people)

Parking space to watch the movie 'Elf'

A swag bag full of goodies, including a meal voucher (worth $10) for 1 box of popcorn, 1 candy, and 1 drinks

Arm bands for the entire family to meet Santa (with donation of household cleaning item or a monetary donation to our non-profit partner, aTeam Ministries)

Chance to meet local businesses that are sponsoring the event

Please note :: We will be following the CDC Guidelines in addition to the guidelines from Grand River Drive-In to protect everyone at the event. As we get closer to the event date, we will make final decisions about social distancing and masks, etc. At this point in time, all attendees must wear masks and remain 6 feet from other people. We are planning on having Santa on a raised platform in order to keep him 6 feet away. We still plan to take photos with families/kids on the ground and Santa on the stage. More information will be provided as we get closer to the event date.

There will be no refunds for this event as it will happen rain or shine!