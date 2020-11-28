Holiday Faire Market: An Online Auction benefiting Alabama Waldorf School
Virtual Mountain Brook, Alabama
Support local and get your gift-giving taken care of at this year's unique online auction benefiting AWS. Over 100 items featuring artwork, jewelry, wellness experiences, services and more. Anyone can participate from anywhere; simply log on anytime to join the event! (Ticket early bird period is 11/28-12/2, $20 to preview all items and access special buy it now offers)
Virtual Mountain Brook, Alabama
