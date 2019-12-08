Holiday Portraits at the Gardens’ Poinsettia Tree

Treat your family to an outing at the Gardens, and don’t forget to smile for the camera! Have two professional holiday portraits taken in front of the beautiful seasonal backdrop of our vibrant red poinsettia tree—perfect for your winter mantel or annual holiday card!

No reservations needed. Digital photo files will be emailed to you following the shoot. Pay at the door; cash, checks, and credit cards accepted. Cost is $20 for members of the Friends and $25 for non-members.