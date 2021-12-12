Holiday Soul with Eric Essix + Five Men

to

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294

Atlanta super group, 5 Men, returns to the Alys Stephens Center stage by popular demand for an encore Holiday Soul performance! The original members featuring, founder and poet Hank Stewart, saxophonist Antonio Allen, vocalist Leonard Julien, trumpeter Melvin Miller and guitarist Eric Essix are joined by a full rhythm section performing soulful arrangements of holiday favorites, jazz and R&B and spoken word.

Info

Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294
Celebration, Concerts & Live Music, events, Vacation & Holiday
to
Google Calendar - Holiday Soul with Eric Essix + Five Men - 2021-12-12 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Holiday Soul with Eric Essix + Five Men - 2021-12-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Holiday Soul with Eric Essix + Five Men - 2021-12-12 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Holiday Soul with Eric Essix + Five Men - 2021-12-12 19:00:00 ical