Holiday Soul with Eric Essix + Five Men
Alys Stephens Center 1200 10th AVE S , Birmingham, Alabama 35294
Atlanta super group, 5 Men, returns to the Alys Stephens Center stage by popular demand for an encore Holiday Soul performance! The original members featuring, founder and poet Hank Stewart, saxophonist Antonio Allen, vocalist Leonard Julien, trumpeter Melvin Miller and guitarist Eric Essix are joined by a full rhythm section performing soulful arrangements of holiday favorites, jazz and R&B and spoken word.
