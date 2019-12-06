Holiday Spectacular 2019
RMTC Cabaret Theatre 301 19th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Celebrate the holidays with a spectacular display of all your favorite music of the season! RMTC Conservatory students perform alongside Birmingham’s best local artists to warm your heart and set the stage for a magical holiday season!
SHOWTIMES
Wed-Sat, 7:30 PM
Sat-Sun, 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 22, 7:30 PM
Ticket prices start at $19
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance