Holiday Spectacular 2019

RMTC Cabaret Theatre 301 19th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Celebrate the holidays with a spectacular display of all your favorite music of the season! RMTC Conservatory students perform alongside Birmingham’s best local artists to warm your heart and set the stage for a magical holiday season!

SHOWTIMES

Wed-Sat, 7:30 PM

Sat-Sun, 2:00 PM

Sun, Dec 22, 7:30 PM

Ticket prices start at $19

Info

RMTC Cabaret Theatre 301 19th Street N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
