Home Weatherization

Hoover Senior Center 400 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Home Weatherization." Instructor: Clay Pittman, founder and owner, Allied Installation.

Are high-energy bills caused by leaks in your doors, windows, utility ports, or recessed lights; or by insufficient insulation? Learn about identifying the problems, the many forms of insulation, and do-it-yourself or professional solutions.

Education & Learning, Home & Garden
