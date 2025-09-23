Hosted: A Collaborative Series at Little Betty Steak Bar
Little Betty Steak Bar 321 Rele Street, Mountain Brook, Alabama 35223
Executive Chef Kyle Biddy joins forces with James Beard Award semifinalist Sam Diminich of Charlotte's Restaurant Constance for a one-night culinary collaboration. Blending Biddy's refined steakhouse style with Diminich's ingredient-driven Southern cuisine, the evening promises a menu that's both bold and soulful, showcasing the best of two celebrated chefs.
Info
