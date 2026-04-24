It’s not a party — it’s therapy at 120 decibels. House of Heavy is coming to Birmingham on 8 May 2026, taking over Saturn for the loudest, hardest, most cathartic night out your city has to offer.

Built for the fans who crave the pit, the riffs, the breakdowns, and the chaos, House of Heavy brings the energy of a packed metal show without waiting for the next tour to roll through town. This is a DJ-driven heavy music night built on nu-metal nostalgia, alt-metal anthems, and metalcore breakdowns, the tracks that raised you and still make you want to throw down. From Slipknot to Spiritbox, Korn to Knocked Loose, Deftones to Bad Omens, expect deep cuts, classics, and nonstop heaters all night long.

Grab your crew. Lace up your boots. Bring your rage, your voice, and the energy you’ve been saving for the next festival. When your favorite band isn’t in town, House of Heavy is. Don’t wait for your favorite band’s next tour date, make this the night.