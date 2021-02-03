OLLI at UA presents "How about a Cuppa?" by Nick Foster. To Churchill as Germany invades, when DCI Barnaby interrogates a suspect or Gordon Ramsay critiques a new chef – “Can I get you a cuppa?”

Why is tea such a staple in all manners of English life? As a transplanted Brit, Nick is going to tell us about this relationship, the daily and special rituals of having a cup, and, maybe, why we should add it to our routines. We may even learn how to hold our little finger while drinking!

All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session.

Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also has provides basic training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-384-6482 for more information.