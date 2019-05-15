Hump Day Hops

Cahaba Brewing Company 4500 5th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

A fundraising and awareness event for GirlSpring, an organization dedicated to empowering girls. Empower a girl, change the world! Mix and mingle at this fun lunch event at the beautiful, Cahaba Brewing Company in the historic Continental Gin.

Our featured speakers will be Ashlee Ammons - President, Mixtroz; Elizabeth Featheringill Pharo - Managing Partner, Featheringill Capital and Britney Summerville - Vice President of Community Engagement, Shipt.

There'll be no lack of girl power here! Empower a girl, change the world!

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
