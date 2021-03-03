OLLI at UA presents "I Want To Publish My Story" by Easty Lambert-Brown. If you say to yourself, “I’ve got something to say,” our speaker can advise you how to do this.

As an independent bookseller, Easty has helped many authors bring their inspiration into actuality. Well-versed in the process and the pitfalls, join her in learning about getting your words or art out into the world.

All OLLI programs are presented thru Zoom virtual meeting technology. This bonus program is free, but you must register with the OLLI office in advance of the program to receive a link for the program session.

Not familiar with Zoom? No problem, OLLI also has provides basic training sessions for free. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-384-6482 for more information.