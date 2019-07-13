Using the Gardens' extensive living collections as a hands-on resource, this class taught by extension specialist Dr. Nancy Loewenstein will focus on attributes and identifying features of species found naturally or in cultivation in Alabama. Participants will examine and learn to identify many trees, shrubs, vines and ground covers, whose key traits are evident in summer. Participants will also discover which of these plants make good sense to use in landscapes.

Cost is $50 for Members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens and $60 for Non-Members. Part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Certificate in Native Plant Studies program, this class is open to all. For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/identification-of-native-woody-plants-trees-shrubs-vines-and-ground-covers-2019.php