I'm an Alabama artist, too!
Space One Eleven 2409 2nd Ave N, Birmingham, Alabama 35203
Young artists will paint, draw, animate, and more to create works of art through projects influenced by artists from Alabama. Teaching Artists are Tyler Carlisle, Stacia Jacks, and Jonah Grice.
June 8 – 12, 9 am to 3 pm,
July 13 – 17, 9 am to 3 pm ,
July 20 – July 24, 9 am to 3 pm
$245 per student
Rising grades 2-5
