Join us for the inaugural Tulip Gala on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 6 p.m. at The Country Club of Birmingham. The Parkinson Association of Alabama is proud to host its first-ever Tulip Gala—an unforgettable evening dedicated to raising critical funds for the thousands of Alabama families affected by Parkinson’s disease.

This black-tie optional event will feature a cocktail reception, an elegant seated dinner, live and silent auctions, a wine pull, a raffle, and unforgettable music by Dr. Harrison Walker and Cooper & Johnson Trent. Together, we’ll raise hope and vital support for Alabama families living with Parkinson’s disease.