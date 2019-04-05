INDY 5K sponsored by BlueCross BlueShield of Alabama

In its inaugural year, The INDY 5K sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama will take place at 5:30 p.m. after the on-track racing ends on Friday during the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama presented by America's First Federal Credit Union. The INDY 5K will allow spectators to run and experience the world-renowned Barber Motorsports Park track like never before! A portion of the proceeds will benefit Children's of Alabama. Registration & package pick up will begin at 2:00 pm on Friday, April 5th in the Hagerty tent in the Car Corral at Barber Motorsports Park.

The Car Corral lot is located close to Lot E.

For information about the Honda IndyGrand Prix of Alabama presented by AmFirst visit:

https://www.barberracingevents.com/