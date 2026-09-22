Intro to Stencil Cutting with Peter "Float" Lücker
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ArtPlay 1006 19th Street South, Mountain Brook, Alabama
Participants will learn the fundamentals of stencil creation and design, transforming images into bold graphic compositions. This workshop introduces cutting techniques, layering, and spray application methods, offering hands-on exploration of street art processes and creative experimentation as participants create dragon and cloud designs.
Peter “Float” Lücker is a self-taught artist with over 20 years of experience and a strong focus on public art and community engagement. He has spent the past decade working in STEAM education, encouraging creative problem-solving and hands-on learning through art.