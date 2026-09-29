Intro to Theatre: The Art of Storytelling with Irealle Sylvas

This interactive class introduces young learners to the foundations of storytelling through theatre. Students engage in creative movement, character-building, and imaginative play while developing confidence and communication skills. Through guided exercises and collaborative storytelling, participants bring ideas to life and gain a deeper understanding of narrative and performance.

About the Teaching Artist: Irealle Sylvas is an actor, author, playwright, and teaching artist dedicated to inspiring creativity, confidence, and self-expression through storytelling and theatre. As the creator of Ikidd Intro to Theatre: The Art of Storytelling, Irealle combines literacy, movement, and performance to help young people discover their voices and develop communication skills.