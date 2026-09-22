Intro to Theatre: The Art of Storytelling with Irealle Sylvas

For kids ages K-5th Grade, this interactive class introduces young learners to the foundations of storytelling through theatre. Students engage in creative movement, character-building, and imaginative play while developing confidence and communication skills. Through guided exercises and collaborative storytelling, participants bring ideas to life and deepen their understanding of narrative and performance.

About the Teaching Artist: Irealle Sylvas is an actor, author, playwright, and teaching artist dedicated to inspiring creativity, confidence, and self-expression through storytelling and theatre. As the creator of Ikidd Intro to Theatre: The Art of Storytelling, Irealle combines literacy, movement, and performance to help young people discover their voices and develop communication skills.