Intro To Ceramics

A warm cup of tea, coffee, or hot chocolate is the perfect way to self-care in the cold winter months.

Get an introduction to ceramics and make a tumbler with craft instructor Virginia Brasher on Zoom!

This virtual program is for adults. Registration is required to participate and receive supplies. Zoom attendance is MANDATORY for this program. Please check your email for Zoom information, supplies pick-up and return times, and program updates. This program may be messy, so wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty and prepare ample workspace before the program begins. Also, this program requires some physical strength when working with the clay. We ask that you handle all supplies with care to minimize risks of injury and all supplies must be returned to the library in a timely manner. If you have any questions, email Amanda at awestfall@oneallibrary.org.

Virginia Brasher is an artist, crafter, baker, and farmer of Peaceful Acres Farm in Morris, Alabama. She has taught amazing virtual crafts to the O'Neal Library in Mountain Brook, such as block printing, watercolor painting, and cake decorating. Learn more about Virginia and Peaceful Acres Farm on Facebook (@peacefulacreshippie) and Instagram (@peaceful_acres_farm).