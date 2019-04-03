OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Introduction to Digital Forensics" April 3rd and 10th, 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM. Instructor: Arsh Arora, PhD candidate, Cyber Security, UAB. Digital forensics investigates and aids recovery of material found in digital devices to solve crimes. This course will cover the basic aspects of digital forensics from an introductory level. It will serve as an executive summary of the core of digital forensics and explain the various types of cybercrime carried out in people’s daily lives. It will provide preventative measures against cybercrime.