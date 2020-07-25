The study of fungi is an immense field. This class will focus on the macrofungi, which include any type of fungal reproductive structure that is evident to the naked eye. Recognition of the major groups of macrofungi will be taught with special attention to those forming beneficial symbiotic relationships with plants.

After an introductory lecture - participants will be asked to share specimens they've collected for a show and tell portion of the class with detailed examination and hands-on identification of mushrooms. Final remarks on macrofungal ecology, diversity and importance, and useful tips will conclude the class.

Part of our Native Plant Studies program! To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/introduction-to-mycology.php

