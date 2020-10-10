Introduction to Native Plant Conservation

Birmingham Botanical Gardens 2612 Lane Park Road , Mountain Brook, Alabama

A two-part virtual class on October 10 & 17 | Part of our Native Plant Studies program!

The flora of Alabama is one of the richest in the country, which underscores the importance of conserving our plants and their habitats. This course is a general introduction to plant conservation, focusing particularly on Alabama plants. We will cover a broad set of topics, including rarity ranking systems, invasive species, restoration ecology, conservation ethics, conservation legislation, and conservation methods such as safeguarding. Alabama Plant Conservation Alliance projects will be emphasized as examples. To learn more and register, visit https://bbgardens.org/native-plant-conservation.php

