This full-day introduction to the study of native plants will begin in the classroom and move outside to The Gardens. The class will be a broad overview of topics relevant to native plants, including terminology and definitions, why natives, plant conservation, recommended references, and historical and contemporary uses in our landscapes. Other topics will include plant identification, designing with natives, and growing them. Led by John Manion, Kaul Wildflower Garden Curator with the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens, the course is part of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Certificate in Native Plant Studies (CNPS) curriculum, but all are welcome. Cost is $85/members and $95/non-members. For more information and to register, visit https://bbgardens.org/introduction-to-the-study-of-native-plants- core.php.