In its 69th year, the Independent Presbyterian Church (IPC) Holiday House Tour has long been part of Birmingham’s holiday festivities. The tour this year includes four beautifully decorated homes and the historic church. Stunning architecture, elegant decor, and striking style will once again grace the tour!

2018 TOUR DATES and TICKET INFORMATION

Saturday, December 8, 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 9, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Featured This Year:

Independent Presbyterian Church, 3100 Highland Avenue

Mr. and Mrs. George Holman, 2509 Country Club Circle

Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Delaney, 10 Honeysuckle Lane

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schleusner, 2333 Highland Crescent

Mr. Mark Thompson and Mr. Jay Draper, 4036 Clairmont Avenue South

With the purchase of a ticket ($30), visitors can visit all four tour homes and Independent Presbyterian Church. Tickets can be purchased by online at www.ipc-usa.org/serve/missions/holiday-house.html, or at the church reception desk during business hours beginning December 1. Tickets will also be available at the homes and at the church during the tour.