IPC Holiday House Tour
Birmingham Birmingham, Alabama 35242
The 72nd Annual IPC Holiday House Tour returns to an in-person Holiday House Tea to be held at IPC on Saturday, December 11, along with the release of our virtual tour. You are invited inside the church and to virtually tour several homes decorated for Christmas as we raise funds for the programs of IPC Community Ministries that serve women and children. Tickets can be purchased at ipcholidayhouse.com.
