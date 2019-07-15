Japanese Garden Exploration (Grades 3–6)

Discover what makes the Japanese Garden and the Japanese culture so unique through daily walks, art projects, cooking, and various other activities. Led by Donna Long, B.S., Elementary Education, this camp will also feature a special tour to discover garden treasures such as The Torii Gate, Moon Bridge, Karesansui Garden, Tea House, Japanese Stone Lanterns, Turtle Island, Zig-Zag Bridge, and bamboo forest, just to name a few.

Cost is $160 for Members of the Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens (Hydrangea level or above) and $200 for Non-Members. For more information, visit https://bbgardens.org/japanese-garden-exploration-3-6.php