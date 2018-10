For the second year in a row, Mountain Brook will host Jazz in the park on Oct. 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Emmet O'Neal Library.

The concert, put on by Magic City Smooth Jazz, is the latest addition to the series which rotates throughout Alabama each week from April to October.

To learn more about the event and see the lineup, visit magiccitysmoothjazz.com.