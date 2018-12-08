The Arthritis Foundation’s original Jingle Bell Run is a fun way to get decked out and be festive, while racing to raise funds and awareness to cure America’s #1 cause of disability. Put on your favorite holiday costume. Tie jingle bells to your shoelaces. ’Tis the season to live it up and be jolly for a reason! Bring a team of friends, family and co-workers to run or walk, spread smiles and good cheer … and be a Champion of Yes! 100 percent of your registration fee and fundraising efforts go to this great cause. Jingle Bell Run will be on December 8th, at Railroad Park with registration and activities beginning at 8am, and the race beginning at 9am! Registration is open online at www.jbr.org/birmingham

For more help or information about the 2018 Jingle Bell Run of Birmingham, contact Kelly Maliska at kmaliska@arthritis.org or call 470-440-2856.