OLLI at UA presents "Jobs Not Jail Program" by Mark Pettway, Jefferson County Sheriff. Sheriff Mark Pettway discusses the Job Not Jail program which focuses on providing people in Jefferson County the resources they need to be successful when seeking employment. The Sheriff's Office uses Job Mobile, a mobile command unit with in-person services, including resume writing, interview skills, dress for success tips and more. This free OLLI Bonus Program will be held at the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce Conference Room in the Professional Building 3000 Riverchase Galleria, Suite 375, Hoover, AL. See olli.ua.edu or call 205-348-6482 for more information.