Junior League of Birmingham Diaper Drive 2020

The Junior League of Birmingham (JLB) is pleased to announce its fifth annual Diaper Drive, to be held Friday, Sept. 25 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the JLB Building (2212 20th Ave. S.; Birmingham, AL 35223).

The Diaper Drive fundraiser is a part of Diaper Need Awareness Week, taking place Sept. 21-27. To maintain COVID-19 safety precautions, the Diaper Drive will be a contactless, drive-thru event. Donors do not need to get out of their cars; volunteers will remove the diapers from trunks or backseats.

The event will help stock the JLB Diaper Bank, which distributes thousands of diapers each month to 230 vetted organizations, such as Thrive Together, Family Reunification, Exchange Club Child Abuse Prevention Center, Bridge Ministries, UAB and Chocolate Milk Mommies. The JLB has partnered with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to store the diapers and vet the organizations that receive diapers through the JLB Diaper Bank.

With one in three U.S. families reporting suffering from diaper need, the JLB is urging capable families to support this initiative and help provide diapers to women and children unable to purchase diapers themselves.

The Diaper Bank is one of the Junior League’s 40 community projects. With more than 2,200 active members, the JLB provides 55,000-plus volunteer hours annually and $1M in direct funding to the Birmingham community. Those that make a donation to the JLB Diaper Bank will be entered to win a Shop Save & Share card, a ticket to Market Noel or a JLB gift shop gift card.

For more information about the Diaper Drive or the Junior League of Birmingham, visit https://www.jlbonline.com/!