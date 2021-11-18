Junior League of Birmingham’s First Responders Lunch

The Junior League of Birmingham will be hosting a First Responders Lunch to honor those who serve in the Birmingham community. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, first responders such as police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, essential workers and others are invited to come and pick up a complimentary lunch during the event courtesy of the JLB and sponsors like Tostadas, Bud’s Best Cookies and Buffalo Rock. ​The 100 meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. First responders will be asked to show appropriate ID verification when picking up lunch. Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato will be in attendance along with the Hoover Police and Fire Departments. First responders can also receive a discounted general admission Market Noel ticket for $12.

The First Responders Lunch is one of many Market Noel events throughout the week, including Preview Noel, JLB Hearts Birmingham, Jingle and Flamingle, Brunch with the Big Guy and Milk and Cookies in addition to the Market Noel holiday shopping event itself at The Finley Center. The market features more than 80 stores from across the Southeast and includes high quality items like home decor, clothing and accessories, gift and holiday items, food and much more.

The JLB is also excited to bring back a popular Market Noel feature this year - complete and mini “The Elf Made Me Do It” kits! These 24- and 7-day kits have everything parents (and the elf!) need for a very merry and mischievous December for your kids! The specially curated kits will include letters, props, activities, instructions, materials and photo guides for each night’s shenanigan. The 24-day kit is $100 and the 7-day kit is $40. Elf is not included. A limited number of kits will be sold and can be picked up at The Finley Center or shipped for $40.

Proceeds from Market Noel go directly back into the community through the JLB’s 30 community projects benefiting women and children in need in Birmingham. The purchase of one $15 general admission Market Noel ticket helps provide hot dinners for two women who are recovering from addiction and participating in financial literacy and employment readiness training through Foundry Ministries’ Hope Inspired Ministries. The purchase of just two general admission Market Noel tickets helps provide an entire outfit for a survivor of sexual violence who has given their clothes as evidence through the Crisis Center’s Rape Response Program.

For more information about Market Noel, JLB First Responders Lunch or other events, visit www.marketnoel.net.