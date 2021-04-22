Kahoot Trivia (Zoom)

Join us for an afternoon trivia program from the comforts of your home! We will be using Zoom and Kahoot. The theme is 'Earth Day,' so brush up on your sustainability knowledge. Prizes will be awarded to the winner(s).

We recommend using two devices for this program: one to access Zoom and the other for Kahoot. One device is sufficient if you don't mind switching between tabs.

Got questions? Email our teen librarians Matt Layne and Michelle Cheng at teens@oneallibrary.org. Stay updated on ONL programs and services for teens with our e-newsletter!