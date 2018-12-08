Dec. 8: Kids’ Night Out. 5:30 p.m. Kids’ Night Out is a night filled with fun for children in grades K-5. Kids can hang out with friends, play games, create art and enjoy a movie while parents can go out for a night on the town knowing that their child is safe and having the time of their life at the J. Find pricing and register online at bhamjcc.org. Email Tina Weldon at tweldon@bhamjcc.org for more information.