Kids’ Day Out Camp: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Zoo Camps at the Birmingham Zoo are educational and encourage active learning through games, age-appropriate, hands-on science, animal encounters, and nature play! Rich in STEM-based explorations, these camps engage the natural curiosity of a child and allow ample opportunity to practice critical emerging science skills. Learning has never been so WILD!

Register your camper today for Kids' Day Out at the Birmingham Zoo! These day-long Zoo Camps are designed scheduled to give parents a fun, educational option for regular school holidays.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Date: Monday, January 18, 2021

Time: 8:30 am - 3:30 pm

Price: $65 for Non-Members / $55 for Members