Kids Yoga at Overton Park in Mountain Brook

This playful class encourages self-expression as well as building social skills. They will improve strength, flexibility, and coordination. They will also learn self-respect and respect for others with the practice of fun and challenging poses, partner and group poses, lots of yoga games, breathing and basic anatomy. Children will learn how to focus and center themselves with various breathing and visualization techniques. Kids sing, draw, listen to stories, and play yoga in this energy releasing class. Just right for children ages 5 -12. Bring your own yoga mat and water. Please preregister.

Rain cancellation policy: This class will move to Earthkeeper Yoga on Overton Road if it rains. Children will be required to mask until they are on their mats in studio.