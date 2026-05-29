Landscape Foundations: Selecting and Siting Trees and Shrubs

Landscaping with trees and woody shrubs requires planning, patience, and an understanding of how plants grow over time, some taking many years to reach their full beauty and impact. Join Bob Koons, a familiar face both in the Kaul Wildflower Garden and at our plant sales, as he discusses the selection, environmental needs, siting, planting, and maintenance of trees and shrubs.

Participants are invited to bring two or three photos of their yard for small group work. This is a chance to gain inspiration and practical guidance for your own landscape and to get a sneak peak of what will be available at our Fall Plant Sale!

Members: $20 | Nonmembers: $25