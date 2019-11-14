Lane Parke's Sip & Stroll

The merchants of Lane Parke will host a pre-holiday Sip & Stroll event, 5:30 – 7:30, Thursday November 14.

Lane Parke’s shops and restaurants will offer special in-store discounts, as well as a variety of complimentary beverages --- served to patrons in their own free stemless wine glasses.

Patrons can register for a Designer Handbag giveaway (up to $500 value), which the winner wiil select from either a’mano, Annabelle’s, B. Prince or Tulipano (their choice).

Lane Parke’s a'mano will also be holding its Open House Celebration that evening --- offering everything in the store at a 20% discount.

Patrons are encouraged to begin Sip & Stroll just outside Revelator Coffee --- where they’ll find a table offering them wine glasses and Handbag Giveaway registration forms.

Sip & Stroll will also feature live acoustic swing music by The Jason Bailey Trio.