LAZARUS: BRING YOUR OLD PC BACK TO LIFE!

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Lazarus: Bring Your Old PC Back to Life with presenter: Joe Myers, PE, computer expert.

Extend the useful life of an old PC by running GNU/Linux instead of the outdated Windows Operating System currently installed. This session will explain what GNU/Linux is, why you would want to use it, why it may be safer than Windows,different ways of running it, different GNU/Linux distributions, where to find information, and how to easily try GNU/Linux. Feel free to bring your laptop or desktop for hands-on help trying GNU/ Linux. You may be able to run GNU/Linux even if the PC will not boot into Windows. No PCs will be harmed in the process!

Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1975 Merryvale Road, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216 View Map
205-348-6482
