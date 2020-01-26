One weekend - Two separate opportunities to learn the basics of bridge from ACBL Grand Life Master Patty Tucker on Saturday or Sunday, from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm!

Curious about duplicate bridge? Jump into basic bridge strategy at "Learn Bridge In A Day?," a fast, fun way to learn the basics of bridge. Hosted by the Birmingham Duplicate Bridge Club. $35 Register at BhamBridge.org under Play.