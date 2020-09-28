Library Loot Care Box

Register for Library Loot today to receive a care package from the O'Neal Library in the mail! Your Library Loot box will arrive in early October. We hope you will also join us for Afternoon Tea on Friday, October 2 at 4PM in Zoom for an unboxing and casual conversation.

Library Loot is only available for teens in grades 7-12. Registration is required to receive a care package from the O'Neal Library. This is not a subscription box, so you will have to register for Library Loot every month to continue receiving care packages. Got questions? Email the teen librarians at teens@eolib.org.