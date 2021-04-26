Library Loot - May Box

Lawn Across from the Library

Register for Library Loot today to receive a care package from the O'Neal Library in the mail! Your Library Loot box will arrive in May. We hope you will also join us for Afternoon Tea on Friday, May 7 at 4:30PM in Zoom for casual conversation.

Library Loot is only available for teens in grades 7-12. Registration is required to receive a care package from the O'Neal Library. This is not a subscription box, so you will have to register for Library Loot every month to continue receiving care packages. Got questions? Email the teen librarians at teens@oneallibrary.org. Stay updated on ONL programs and services for teens by signing up our email newsletter!